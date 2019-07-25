AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,823,000 after acquiring an additional 632,328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,908,000 after acquiring an additional 85,143 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,314,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 250,921 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,610,000 after acquiring an additional 112,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,197,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,463,000 after acquiring an additional 80,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $460.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.67.

EQIX stock traded down $6.51 on Thursday, reaching $501.81. 140,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,032. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $335.29 and a 12 month high of $528.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($3.72). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.62, for a total value of $491,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,396.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total transaction of $97,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,450 shares of company stock worth $1,202,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

