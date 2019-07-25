AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $51.43. 3,267,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,801,783. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

