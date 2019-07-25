ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horiba from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cowen set a $75.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on ADTRAN to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at $6,121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 160.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 227,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,347,000 after purchasing an additional 171,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 154,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

