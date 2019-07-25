Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.76.

In other news, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,115,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,211,290. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.64. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $65.06 and a 52-week high of $100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

