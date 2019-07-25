ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on AHEXY. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

AHEXY stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

