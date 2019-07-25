Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

In other news, insider Nancy Louise Hill bought 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 262,200 shares of company stock worth $5,244,000.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Adaptive Biotechnologies comprises approximately 3.0% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

