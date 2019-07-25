Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25, 37,686 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,141,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ATNM. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.