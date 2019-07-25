Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25, 37,686 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,141,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATNM. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,840 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

