Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $29.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACRS. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Swann lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Svb Leerink lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,664. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $79.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.05). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.05% and a negative net margin of 999.53%. The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 339,537 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $1,568,660.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 454,261 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $2,085,057.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,107,983 shares of company stock worth $9,303,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 699,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 158,056 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

