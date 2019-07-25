Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.31 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 13.32%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.38-1.44 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.38-1.44 EPS.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.76. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $29.82.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup set a $98.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $54,083.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $556,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,574 shares of company stock worth $801,806 over the last ninety days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.