Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Receives $3.25 Average PT from Analysts

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

AXAS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 743,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $151.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.72. Abraxas Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 160,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 3,993,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 905,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 348,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

