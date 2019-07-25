Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

ABEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of ABEO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.25. 1,169,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.96. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.63.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 960.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 98,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21,590.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

