AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $66.66. 12,076,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,802,285. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.64. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $65.06 and a 52-week high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 221.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.76.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.