ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 21 by Royal Bank of Canada

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 21 price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.70 ($34.53) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 18 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 22.86.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.