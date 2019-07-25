9,305 Shares in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP William J. Guc sold 4,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $349,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $8,249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,369.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 471,457 shares of company stock valued at $38,588,620. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.86. 1,644,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,595. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 11.06%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $393.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.15.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.