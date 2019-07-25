8,908 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Bought by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.21. 6,237,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,420,020. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $145.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $254.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

