$719.38 Million in Sales Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to post sales of $719.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $722.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $718.20 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $708.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $714.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 8.3% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.01. 3,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,463. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.73. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $81.82 and a 52-week high of $108.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

