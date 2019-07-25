6,233 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 207.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.48. 236,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,778,599. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $44.05.

