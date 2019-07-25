54,196 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Acquired by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. C J Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.02. 848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,020. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33.

