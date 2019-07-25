5,400 Shares in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 220.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 59.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.55.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,724,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,312 shares of company stock worth $4,593,028. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,663. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $243.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 325.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

