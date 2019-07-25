4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital lowered 4imprint Group to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

FOUR opened at GBX 2,620 ($34.23) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,629.20. 4imprint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89). The company has a market cap of $735.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

