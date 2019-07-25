$454.30 Million in Sales Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report sales of $454.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.00 million and the highest is $465.90 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $398.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $454.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. FIG Partners cut People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of PBCT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.54. 3,439,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.48. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

People’s United Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Mark F. Herron sold 4,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $77,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $635,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 125.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

