40,000 Shares in OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Paradigm Capital initiated coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial set a $12.00 price objective on OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OrganiGram stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $6.05. 3,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.52. OrganiGram Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 782.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

