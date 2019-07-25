$313.83 Million in Sales Expected for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) to post $313.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vereit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.48 million and the lowest is $311.68 million. Vereit reported sales of $290.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vereit will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Vereit had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $316.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vereit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

NYSE VER traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.17. Vereit has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

