31,242 Shares in Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) Bought by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at about $10,649,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at about $615,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at about $36,396,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at about $133,991,000.

Wyndham Destinations stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.37. 26,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,130. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.92 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $2,194,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $31,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,460 shares of company stock worth $4,602,615.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

