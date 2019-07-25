$205.00 Million in Sales Expected for Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) to report $205.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemical Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $207.00 million. Chemical Financial posted sales of $197.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemical Financial will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chemical Financial.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.83 million. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

In other news, VP Dennis L. Klaeser acquired 10,018 shares of Chemical Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $392,204.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 59,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,723.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Provost acquired 10,100 shares of Chemical Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $395,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,119.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,609 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chemical Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,419,000 after buying an additional 567,904 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial during the first quarter valued at about $15,122,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial during the first quarter valued at about $9,635,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemical Financial by 2,109.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 227,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 217,109 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHFC traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 813,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,904. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Chemical Financial has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $59.10.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

