2,003 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $894,874,000 after buying an additional 691,751 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $995,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after buying an additional 100,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $368.28. The stock had a trading volume of 57,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,809. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $373.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

