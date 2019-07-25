1,712 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,712 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Intuit by 85.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Intuit by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $279.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.61 and a 52-week high of $284.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.15.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $2,723,637.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 103,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total value of $26,846,038.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

