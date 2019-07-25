$17.24 Million in Sales Expected for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) will report $17.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCORE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.18 million. EMCORE reported sales of $17.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full year sales of $88.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.31 million to $89.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $113.07 million, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $118.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 million.

EMKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EMCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley raised shares of EMCORE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EMCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMKR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 51,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,379. EMCORE has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

