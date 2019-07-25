$168.00 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to report sales of $168.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.00 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $140.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $663.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $651.40 million to $682.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $746.61 million, with estimates ranging from $709.60 million to $801.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 53.73%. The business had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLNT. Macquarie raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.72. 54,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,787. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $81.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 887,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,047,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

