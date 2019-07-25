16,410 Shares in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 377,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,877,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Voya Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Voya Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Voya Financial stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.43. 217,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $57.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In other news, insider Patricia J. Walsh sold 1,870 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $100,400.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.26 per share, with a total value of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

