$14.50 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will post sales of $14.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.16 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $12.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $59.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.22 million to $62.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $70.88 million, with estimates ranging from $58.43 million to $80.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.86%.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $134.00 price objective on Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.84.

Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.07. 63,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,870. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $777.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Horn R. Lawrence Van sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $152,960.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,627.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,252,000 after buying an additional 58,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

