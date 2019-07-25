13,500 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,135,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,787,000 after acquiring an additional 411,607 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

ABC stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.93. The stock had a trading volume of 580,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.24% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 10,585 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $973,502.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,184.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,702 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $442,532.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,179 shares of company stock worth $13,907,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

