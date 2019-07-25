11,900 Shares in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TUR traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.51. 15,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,521. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $29.10.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

