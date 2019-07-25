1,063 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,529,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,808. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.78.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

