$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will announce earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Visa posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.60.

NYSE:V traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $181.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,558,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,543. The stock has a market cap of $361.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.55. Visa has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $183.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Visa by 11,319.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85,811,983 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its position in shares of Visa by 13,370.7% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 17,806.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $334,695,000 after buying an additional 3,328,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,409,440,000 after buying an additional 1,731,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its stake in Visa by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,890,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $640,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

