$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 45.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zafgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wellington Shields downgraded Zebra Technologies from a "gradually accumulate" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $215.38.

ZBRA traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $187.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,225. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $237.15.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,843,189.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,016,997. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $89,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 154,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 65.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,778,000 after acquiring an additional 91,782 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,927,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

