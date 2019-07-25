$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.87. Oasis Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $6.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oasis Midstream Partners.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 113,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.85. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $738.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Earnings History and Estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP)

