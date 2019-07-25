$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Haverty Furniture Companies posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Haverty Furniture Companies.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $187.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.82 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

In other news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 4,700 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $85,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G. Thomas Hough acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $85,036.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HVT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. 504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,943. The stock has a market cap of $371.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $25.09.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

