$0.23 EPS Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,333,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,624,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,273 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,605,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,175,000 after acquiring an additional 873,561 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,024,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,687. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

