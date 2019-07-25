-$0.19 EPS Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.11). Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $35,169.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,144 shares of company stock worth $1,075,506. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after buying an additional 210,145 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 987.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $1,204,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $361.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.