-$0.19 EPS Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.11). Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $35,169.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,144 shares of company stock worth $1,075,506. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after buying an additional 210,145 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 987.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $1,204,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $361.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

