$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. Wingstop reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WING. Wells Fargo & Co cut Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 price target on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

In other news, insider Madison Jobe sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $220,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,562,702.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,961. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

NASDAQ WING traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.13. 248,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,259. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.31. Wingstop has a one year low of $47.83 and a one year high of $98.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

