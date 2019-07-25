$0.13 EPS Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Kornit Digital reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,913,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 63.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 710,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 275,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 27.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.53. 4,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 126.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

