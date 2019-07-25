-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brightcove’s earnings. Brightcove posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brightcove.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,481,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 56,492 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 117,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth $1,561,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. 179,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.54. Brightcove has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $432.13 million, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brightcove (BCOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.