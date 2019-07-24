Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.97

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and traded as low as $7.87. Zynex shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 54,560 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $262.82 million, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 13,750 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $113,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 100,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $676,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,750 shares of company stock worth $2,175,223.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Zynex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

