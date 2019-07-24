Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 288,353 Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288,353 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in GTT Communications were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 67.6% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 1,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 86.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 21.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Alcon in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

In other GTT Communications news, CEO Richard Calder sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $201,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,572,918.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director H Brian Thompson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $40,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 617,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,542,790.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,017 shares of company stock valued at $726,520. Corporate insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,876. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $705.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.58. GTT Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.