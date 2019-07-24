Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 26,674 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,674 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total value of $2,505,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,317.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,155 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.67.

Anthem stock traded down $14.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,163. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The company has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.