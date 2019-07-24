Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 14,105 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,105 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $13,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 236,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after acquiring an additional 83,182 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,607,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cloudera to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 target price on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.14.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,709. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $82.52 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $996.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.68 million. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

In other news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total value of $180,402.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,553.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $236,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $409,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.