Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

NYSE MS traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $45.54. 6,330,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,219,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

