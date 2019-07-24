Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $17.29 Million in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,169 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,000. Tableau Software comprises about 1.6% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Tableau Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tableau Software by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on At Home Group from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.38.

Tableau Software stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tableau Software Inc has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $177.59.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tableau Software news, CFO Damon A. Fletcher sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $148,694.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 8,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total value of $1,107,554.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,528,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,781 shares of company stock worth $6,962,045. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

