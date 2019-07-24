Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $22.22 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,482 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 10,912 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 2.1% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $12.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.53. 10,766,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,699,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $386.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.93. The stock has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on IBM from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.47.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $133,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

